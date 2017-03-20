Warrior Words: Mapril is here

Within two weeks I will finally be able to answer the question that bluntly exposes the purpose of high school: “So, where are you going to college?” Once senior year begins this seems to be the only thing anyone wants to know. Now it has all come down to a matter of days when decisions will finally reveal the portal to our futures. Many of my fellow seniors already know their fate after applying early decision or early action to their top school.

Yet the majority of seniors, like me, are still waiting to hear. “Mid-March” to “April 1st,” the regular decision notification window, is finally upon us. “Mapril,” I call it, because the days of the next two months will all blur together as admissions offices, and I, too, make decisions about my future. Mapril deadlines have been looming over the senior class like clouds and now it is about to pour. In a few weeks we will be flooded with answers. Anticipation and speculation reverberate through the halls of Wilton High School as the majority of us do the only thing we can: wait.

Stalking my application sites and refreshing my email inbox are both symptoms of the anxiety-ridden wait most of us now suffer from. Sadly, modern medicine has yet to find a cure, so we stare at the calendar, watch the seconds tick by, and bask in the unknown until Mapril is over. Luckily, there are straightforward answers when decisions come out, right? You would think, but I personally have no idea how a wait list works and what kind of agonizing pain accompanies it.

Next year we will go from the top of the world as college-bound high school seniors back to the beginning, freshmen all over again. Tumbling down the ladder we have worked so hard to climb might not be as bad as it sounds, though. The class of 2017 has grown up together and we all know everyone, maybe too well. As hard as it will be to say goodbye, it will be refreshing to be among new faces, be exposed to new cultures, and be enlightened by new perspectives. We will see the world through a new lens. We will discover more about ourselves and continue to make our mark on the world.

Although I don’t know about college yet, by the time this publishes, Mapril will have begun and admissions offices will have started releasing my fate. Finally, I will be able to proudly sport collegiate garb of my future alma mater. But, for right now, I’m going to enjoy not knowing. I’ve completed every application, taken every test, and written every essay. It is out of my control. My paralysis in my application status is oddly pleasing because there is nothing left that I can do.

They say ignorance is bliss. I say enjoy the absence of answers and the wonder of possibilities. The final day for all decisions is almost here. Until then, embrace the brilliance of the unknown.

Julia Vitarelli is a senior at Wilton High School. She shares this column with four classmates.