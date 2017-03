A note from the district says Wilton Public Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15, for staff and students.

Cider Mill will open at 9:40.

Wilton High School, Middlebrook and Our Lady of Fatima will open at 10:20.

Miller-Driscoll will open at 11:05.

Morning professional development for teachers has been canceled.

Should there be a need to close school due to road conditions, notification will be sent by 7:30 a.m.