Poll: Do you write in cursive?

* Only one vote can be cast per IP address. If someone sharing your IP has already voted and you would like to as well, please leave a comment below with your vote and we will manually add it to the count.
* Only one vote can be cast per IP address. If someone sharing your IP has already voted and you would like to as well, please leave a comment below with your vote and we will manually add it to the count.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877