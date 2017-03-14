Obituary: Elizabeth Bianca (Epifanio) Braden

A beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, friend, Elizabeth passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2017, in Madison, Ala., where she lived for the past four years. The cause of death was heart failure.

The greatest joys in her life were her six-year-old twin daughters, Molly and Zoe. She is survived by them, her parents Trish and John Epifanio, brother John, sister/brother- in-law Ana and Jeff Groves, nieces and nephews, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Elizabeth grew up in Wilton, Conn., and attended Wilton schools K-12. Her adventurous spirit was a motivation for her to attend the Center for Global Studies as a high school freshman that included a Study Tour in Japan. While attending Northeastern University, she traveled to Australia for a semester abroad at the University of Sydney. Extensive travel across Europe continued after college. Before moving to Alabama, she lived in New York City and San Francisco.

Elizabeth was a bright light with a beautiful smile who enjoyed working with children and people in the educational and hospitality fields, including Columbia University and the Westin Hotel. To everyone who knew her, she will be missed and forever remembered.

Donations may be made to the Elizabeth Bianca Braden Memorial Fund and sent to her sister, Ana Groves, Trustee, P.O. Box 27, Foxboro, MA 02035.