Democrats will honor Benin and Creeth

The Democratic Town Committee will bestow its highest 2017 awards on two of Wilton’s most longstanding — and outstanding — contributors.

At its April 1 Spring Breakfast at Trackside Teen Center Virginia Benin will be honored with the DTC Lifetime Achievement Award and Richard Creeth will be named Democrat of the Year. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jocelyn M. Boryczka, Fairfield University associate professor of politics and co-editor of New Political Science: A Journal of Politics and Culture. She will speak on Sex, Lies and Wiretaps: The Politics of Fake News.

Virginia Benin has served the town and Democrats for more than four decades:

Board of Education from 1981 to 1990, including a term as its chair.

Board of Finance from 1990 to 2000.

Ethics Commission from 2009 to 2015.

She has served on the boards of numerous town organizations, including the Wilton Historical Society (2013 to present), the Wilton Library Association (2001 to 2007), the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Board (2002 to 2008), the National League of Women Voters (1996 and 1997), the League of Women Voters (1975 to present) and the PTA (1974 to 1991), as well as numerous town building and school committees,

“I do believe that one person, in concert with others, can make a difference,” Benin said in a press release. “Through the years, I was fortunate to work with many individuals interested in the broader good of the Wilton community who were effective partners in that pursuit. On a personal note, the commitment blessed me with friendships, greater knowledge of the issues that face us, and, at times, amusement, all adding up to profound satisfaction. I’m both grateful and humbled to receive this award.”

A native of England who emigrated to the United States to work for Deloitte Haskins & Sells in 1979, Richard Creeth later co-founded the consulting firm Creeth Richman & Associates, subsequently acquired by QueBIT. He became a U.S. citizen in 1991 and cast his first presidential ballot for Bill Clinton. He joined the Democratic Town Committee in 1998, served as DTC chair from 2001 to 2003, and then ran successfully for the Board of Selectmen, serving four terms until 2011.

As a selectman Creeth championed the cause of energy efficiency and was instrumental in the formation of the town’s Energy Commission. He was the board’s representative on the Energy Commission and remains the commission’s co-chair. In 2013 he won a seat on the Board of Finance, on which he serves today. Creeth successfully introduced an enhanced mill-rate analysis model that makes it easier for selectmen and members of the Board of Education to gauge the impact of proposed expenditures on tax rates.

Creeth is also a member of the Board of Education’s Operations Sub-Committee and served on the Comstock building renovation committee. He has been a member of the Trackside Board of Directors, as well as the Board of Selectmen representative to the Wilton Commons board. He has also served on the Tri-board, comprising members of the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance and Board of Education.

Creeth and his wife Margaret have three children, all now grown. “Bringing up three boys who all went through the Wilton public school system has given me an opportunity to enjoy many hours coaching soccer, teaching Boy Scout merit badges and explaining the life of a consultant to high school students on career day. The DTC has introduced me to many friends in town and I am proud of my service, particularly as griller-in-chief at the annual DTC barbecue.”

DTC Chair Deb McFadden praised Benin and Creeth for the endless contributions they’ve have made both to Wilton Democrats and to the town

“We are proud of Virginia and Richard, proud that they are Democrats and especially proud of the amazing contributions they have made to Wilton. Come join us to congratulate them!”

Tickets are available at wiltondems.org. Prices: $35 adults ($40 at the door); $5 for children 6-18; free for children 5 and under.