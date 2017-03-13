Wilton Bulletin

Police Log: Forgeries, threatening

By Wilton Bulletin on March 13, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Forgery

A 41-year-old Norwalk woman was charged with third-degree larceny and third-degree forgery March 3 at 2 p.m. in connection with a 1996 incident at  People’s Bank, 31 Danbury Road.

Norwalk Police located the suspect and saw she had an active warrant out of Wilton. She had tried to cash a check for $3,000 that was forged.

Beatris Deyepes Agudelo, of 20 Catalpa Street, Norwalk, was held on  $2,500 bond with a court date of March 20.

Forgery

A 58-year-old Norwalk man was charged with third-degree forgery March 3 at 9:25 a.m. on Danbury Road after it was found he had a fraudulent Pennsylvania identification.

After an officer initiated a traffic stop, it was discovered the driver had a learner’s permit that would allow him to drive if his passenger, the accused, had a valid driver’s license. It was at that time the fraudulent document was discovered.

Crisantos Ambrocio-Yanes, 58, of 19 Mill Street, Norwalk, was released on a promise to appear in court March 13.

Threatening and harassment

A 41-year-old New Jersey man was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment March 7 at 12:30 p.m. on a warrant at police headquarters for a case from 2013.

Police said Juan Velez, of Union City, N.J., made threats by telephone to a former co-worker in Wilton.

He was released on $2,000 bond with a court date of March 17.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Travel in Connecticut banned as of 5 a.m. Tuesday
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress