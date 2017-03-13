Police Log: Forgeries, threatening

Forgery

A 41-year-old Norwalk woman was charged with third-degree larceny and third-degree forgery March 3 at 2 p.m. in connection with a 1996 incident at People’s Bank, 31 Danbury Road.

Norwalk Police located the suspect and saw she had an active warrant out of Wilton. She had tried to cash a check for $3,000 that was forged.

Beatris Deyepes Agudelo, of 20 Catalpa Street, Norwalk, was held on $2,500 bond with a court date of March 20.

A 58-year-old Norwalk man was charged with third-degree forgery March 3 at 9:25 a.m. on Danbury Road after it was found he had a fraudulent Pennsylvania identification.

After an officer initiated a traffic stop, it was discovered the driver had a learner’s permit that would allow him to drive if his passenger, the accused, had a valid driver’s license. It was at that time the fraudulent document was discovered.

Crisantos Ambrocio-Yanes, 58, of 19 Mill Street, Norwalk, was released on a promise to appear in court March 13.

Threatening and harassment

A 41-year-old New Jersey man was charged with second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment March 7 at 12:30 p.m. on a warrant at police headquarters for a case from 2013.

Police said Juan Velez, of Union City, N.J., made threats by telephone to a former co-worker in Wilton.

He was released on $2,000 bond with a court date of March 17.