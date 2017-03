The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 3  through March 9, 2017.

24 Powder Horn Hill Road: lot 21, Steven J. LaValley and Frances E. LaValley, to Kenneth J. Dougherty and Pamela M. Dougherty, $585,000.

23 Chessor Lane: lot 5, U.S. Bank Trust, to Frank Madden and Sonay Madden, $400,000.