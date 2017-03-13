Wilton Bulletin

Impending storm: library and schools will be closed, meetings canceled

By Wilton Bulletin on March 13, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

With a blizzard forecast for Tuesday, March 14, the following closings and cancellations have been announced:

Wilton schools and offices will be closed Tuesday. A decision will be made Tuesday night or Wednesday morning regarding classes on March 15.

Gov. Dannel Malloy has issued a statewide travel ban as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Town meetings — Deer Committee, Tree Committee, Schenck’s Island/Merwin Meadows Committee — are canceled.

Wilton High School’s St. Baldrick’s Day hair-shaving event has been postponed from Tuesday night to Thursday night at 7.

Wilton transfer station will be closed Tuesday.

Wilton Bulletin

