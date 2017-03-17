Wilton students will participate at regional History Day competition

Nine Wilton High School students will participate in the Fairfield County Regional History Day competition at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield on Saturday, March 18.

Connecticut History Day is an annual, year-long academic program designed to encourage sixth through 12th graders to explore local, state, national and world history through extensive research on historical topics. The research-based projects have to relate to a different theme each year. This year’s is “Taking A Stand in History.”

The Wilton students will present the following group and individual exhibits at the regional competition:

Seniors Perry Seelert and Skyler Addison — Mad Women: Gender in the Workplace in the ’60s and Beyond.

Junior Finn Maloney — The Power of Music in the Civil Rights Movement.

Junior Richard Dineen — #MakeAmericaGreatAgain: Donald Trump.

Junior Evan Hubbard — Checkmate: The Battle Field of the Cold War.

Juniors Colleen Graham, Elizabeth Lynch, Alyssa Murphy and Cova Perez — Hats Off! Danbury Hatters.

Their projects will be evaluated by professional historians and educators, and top student projects will have the opportunity to advance to the Connecticut History Day state competition at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain in April.

Students who place first or second at the state level will be invited to the National History Day Contest at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md., in June.

To learn more about Connecticut History Day, visit historydayct.org.