Stewart restores park, earns Eagle Scout Award

For restoring Borglum Road Park on the Wilton-New Canaan border last spring, Troop 20 Boy Scout Kace Stewart earned himself the highest rank in Boy Scouts — the Eagle Scout award.



Through Kace’s efforts, and the help of more than 25 volunteers, the park has two new benches, a marked trail and a repaired footbridge that had been damaged by Hurricane Irene.

Kace, a sophomore at Wilton High School who has been in Boy Scouts since first grade, said he got the idea for his project from former Troop 20 Scoutmaster Jerry Holdridge.

“He is a neighbor of the park and remembered how the park used to look,” said Kace, “and he thought it would be a good project to renew it.”

Environmental Affairs Director Mike Conklin helped Kace come up with a plan and assisted with the approval and funding process, which included a donation from Ring’s End in Wilton.

In total, Kace put in 174 volunteer hours for his Eagle Scout project.

Before the actual hands-on work at the park, Kace said, 60 of those hours were spent “walking the park with Mr. Holdridge and again with Mr. Conklin, meetings at town hall, a meeting at Ring’s End, picking up supplies, emailing to ask for permission to park from the neighbors, emailing volunteers, and drawing the plans.”

Over the course of four days in May 2016, Kace and his group of volunteers got to work restoring Borglum Road Park.

“The work days were a total of 114 hours over four days — one Friday after school marking the trail, one Saturday building the two benches, and a Saturday and Sunday in the park doing all of the on-site work,” said Kace.

With several worksites around the park, Kace said, coordinating and leading all the volunteers was the hardest part of the project.

The best part, he said, was “seeing the finished park with all of the improvements that were made.

“Also,” Kace added, “when Mr. Holdridge said that it looked just like the way he remembered it.”