Obituary: Murat A. Merdinolu, 84

Dr. Murat. A. Merdinolu, a former Wilton resident, died peacefully in the Connecticut Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Aug. 18, 1932 in Istanbul, Turkey, the son of the late Mihran and Mayreni Merdinoglu. He had a younger brother Hagop and is survived by his older brother Garbis Merdinoglu.

Merdinolu graduated from the University of Istanbul Medical School in 1956. He then spent two years in the Air Force. In 1958 he came to the United States and met wife, Carol Egnor, while interning at Grasslands Hospital where she was a nurse. They were married in 1959 and raised a family while he practiced as an OB/GYN in Norwalk and Ridgefield, Conn.

Their eldest, Arthur Merdinian, lives in St. Louis, Mo., with his three children Riley, Sara and Charlie. Their daughter, Christine Merdinian Valdez, lives with her husband Frank and their daughters Madeline and Emma in Madison, Conn.

Merdinolu retired in 2000 and in 2013 he and his wife moved to Madison to be closer to family. He was an avid sailor, golfer and oil painter.

“Murat was a caretaker — of his patients, his family and all he encountered,” his family said. “He practiced medicine with true passion and dedication. His chief concern was never himself.”

There will be a wake from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, and a funeral on Monday at 10:30 at the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension. He will be buried next to his father in Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension 1460 Huntington Turnpike​ ​Trumbull, CT 06611. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit www.magnerfuneralhome.com.