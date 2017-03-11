Ridgefield Road sewer extension request is withdrawn

First Selectman Lynne Vanderslice announced on Friday, March 10, the request to extend town sewer lines to a proposed age-restricted housing development at 183 Ridgefield Road was withdrawn. The request to extend the line was made last month to the Water Pollution Control Authority. A letter to request the application’s withdrawal was sent by Casey Healy, attorney for property owner James Fieber, on March 10.

“As WPCA Chair, I withdrew the WPCA’s February 14th referral to the Planning and Zoning Commission,” she said in an emailed announcement to members of the WPCA or those who emailed her about the application.

The matter, which was before the Planning and Zoning Commission for referral, has been removed from its March 13 agenda.

The Bulletin has reached out to Fieber for comment on his future plans for the 13.5-acre parcel.