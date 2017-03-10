Nearly $53K raised for Wilton nonprofits this Giving Day

In 24 hours, $1,465,246 were raised for Fairfield County nonprofit organizations during Fairfield County’s Giving Day on Thursday, March 9.

Hosted by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, Giving Day is a one-day, regional effort designed to inspire and empower the region to raise as much money as possible through online donations for local nonprofit organizations in just 24 hours.

Seventeen Wilton nonprofits participated in this year’s fund-raiser, receiving a total of 64 gifts worth $52,862.

More than half of those dollars were for Music on the Hill, Inc. The music performance and education organization received 258 gifts worth $28,287 this Giving Day — the sixth highest number of gifts and eighth highest number of dollars raised of all the participating nonprofits.

Other Wilton organizations received the following:

Animals In Distress: $5,905 (55 gifts).

Wilton Library Association: $5,245 (105 gifts).

The Wilton Playshop: $3,460 (58 gifts).

A Better Chance of Wilton: $3,010 (20 gifts).

Wilton Singers: $1,220 (32 gifts).

Wilton Historical Society: $1,050 (28 gifts).

Stay at Home in Wilton: $930 (17 gifts).

Wilton Youth Council: $900 (17 gifts).

Circle of Care: $770 (11 gifts).

Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation: $575 (10 gifts).

Ambler Farm: $325 (8 gifts).

Woodcock Nature Center: $325 (7 gifts).

CT Appleseed: $275 (5 gifts).

Wilton Land Conservation Trust: $240 (6 gifts).

Norwalk River Watershed Association: $200 (4 gifts).

Wilton Family YMCA: $145 (3 gifts).

More than $100,000 in prizes were awarded to participating nonprofits. Music on the Hill earned two prizes worth a total of $1,250, and Wilton Library Association earned the Morning Momentum Power Hour: Newbie prize worth $1,000.

Information: cgives.org.