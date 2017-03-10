Gymnastics: Multiple champs for Wilton Y at league championships

The Wilton Y Gymnastics Team competed in the Southern Connecticut League Championships on March 4-5 in Trumbull. The gymnasts were guided by coaches Tom Jagelka and Todd Bucaro and many took home all-around titles and trophies at the two-day event.

Overall, the Level 5 team placed second all-around, narrowly missing the championship by one point. The Levels 3, 6 and 7 teams all placed third all-around, and the Level 4 team placed fourth all-around.

Level 3

For age 10, Kaelyn Talisse collected silver across the board, with scores of 9.5 on vault, 9.15 on bars, 9.4 on beam and 9.2 on floor, and finishing in second place in the all-around. Teagan Stengrim placed fourth on both vault (9.3) and bars (9.05).

For age 11, the title of all-around champion went to Jennifer VonBartheld, who took first on bars (9.6), beam (9.55) and floor (9.1), and was second on vault (9.3). Ella Mancuso came in fourth in the all-around, placing third on bars (9.2), fourth on floor (8.9) and scoring 9.05 on vault. Ellie Fahey placed fifth in the all-around, with fifth place on vault (9.2) and beam (9.0). Isabella Silverstein was the vault champion with a score of 9.4, and placed fifth on floor with 8.9. Fiona Walsh scored 9.15 on vault.

For ages 12-13, Nina Ferucci placed first on beam with a 9.5, fifth on floor with 8.75, and came in fourth in the all-around. Mckayla Iacoponi took first on bars (9.35), third on beam (9.25), fourth on vault (9.15) and was fifth in the all-around. Maddie Mosquera scored a 9.1 on vault.

Level 4

For ages 8-9, Alyssa Mariani was second in the all-around, with fourth-place standings on vault (8.8), bars (8.4) and beam (9.2).

For age 11, Alyssa Smeriglio placed first on beam (9.55), second on bars (9.0) and floor (9.2), and brought home the third place all-around trophy. Ella Arghirescu placed third on beam and fifth on floor with scores of 8.9.

For ages 13-14, Simona Gheorghe grabbed second place in the all-around, with a 9.0 on vault (second), 9.3 on beam (second), 8.25 on floor (fifth) and 7.8 on bars (second).

Level 5

For ages 10-11, Ashley Umhoefer was crowned all-around champion, taking first on vault (9.4), bars (9.6) and floor (9.0), and placing fourth on beam (9.25).

For age 12, the title of all-around champion went to Alyson Scheurkogel, coming in first on beam (9.3) and bars (9.0), third on vault (9.1), fourth on floor (8.6). Chloe Jureller won on floor (8.8) and placed second on vault (9.2), third on beam (8.75), fourth on vault (8.25) and was third in the all-around. Donna Stepnowsky was fourth in the all-around, placing third on floor (8.65) and bars (8.55), and fourth on vault (9.0) and beam (8.55). Grace Condon took second on floor with 8.7 and fifth on bars.

For ages 13 and over, Michaela Kane placed fifth on vault (8.75) and bars (8.55), and Ava Walker placed third on beam (9.0).

Level 6

For ages 13, Emily D’Onofrio was the fifth all-around trophy winner, placing third on bars (8.7) and beam (9.3), and scoring 9.2 on floor. Peyton Gildersleeve took third on vault with 9.2, and scored 9.1 on beam. Emilia Rina placed fourth on bars (8.65) and scored 9.15 on floor. Jessica Wu placed fifth on bars.

For ages 14-15, Isabella Jureller was second in the all-around, winning both the vault and floor, and taking second on beam, all with scores of 9.3. Katie Walsh came in second on vault (9.2), fourth on beam (8.5) and floor (8.65), and fifth on bars.

For ages 16-17, Jenna Smeriglio was second in the all-around, coming in first on floor (9.1) and second on vault (8.4), bars and beam (8.2).

Level 7

For ages 10-12, Sarah Cross took third in the all-around, scoring 9.0 on bars (third) and vault, 9.4 on floor (third) and 9.1 on beam. Mia Karlehag was the winner on floor with a 9.6, and placed third on vault with 9.5. Olivia Mannino scored a 9.25 (fourth) on floor, 9.1 on vault and 9.0 on beam.

For age 13, Sarah Collias placed fourth on vault (9.0) and beam (8.15), and was fifth on floor (8.6), bars and in the all-around.

For ages 14 and older, Kate Ginsberg took home second in the all-around, winning floor (9.3) and vault (9.2), and placing fourth on bars (8.35) and beam (8.7). Emma Daugherty followed suit, taking third in the all-around with second on floor (9.2) and bars (8.7), third on vault (9.0) and fifth on beam (8.6). Alyssa Jarrett placed fifth in the all-around, taking third on bars (8.55) and beam (8.9), and fifth on vault (8.8).