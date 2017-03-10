Wilton schools closed Friday, Y morning classes canceled

Due to snow, Wilton schools will be closed Friday, March 10.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA is open but due to the school closings all program classes before noon are canceled, including classes held at the gymnastics center. Nursery School, the After-school Program and Child Watch are canceled. All group fitness classes before 11 a.m. are canceled. Babysitting will be canceled unless staff can get in. A decision on afternoon classes will be made by noon. The Y advises checking its website for updates.

As of 5:30 this morning, Metro-North reported good service on the Danbury branch and New Haven rail lines.

Eversource reports no power outages in Wilton or neighboring towns this morning.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m., today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for snow, mainly before noon. The high will be near 35, with wind chill values between 20 and 25. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of two to four inches is possible.