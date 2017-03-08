Education board introduces parent involvement policy

The Board of Education introduced a new policy regarding parent involvement during its Feb. 28 meeting.

Following its policies audit last summer, the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) recommended the Wilton school district address “mandated policies that are absent from [its] books,” explained Superintendent Kevin Smith. The parent policy was one of them.

“It’s a fairly straightforward policy that just speaks to our desire to engage in partnership with parents and families and to create opportunities to do that,” Smith said.

“The Board of Education recognizes that a child’s education is a responsibility shared by the school and family during the period the child spends in school,” the policy states, and “engaging parents is essential to improved student achievement.”

Basically, Smith said, the new policy “is kind of codifying what our commitment is to our families.”

The board will vote whether or not to approve the policy during its next meeting on Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., in the Wilton High School Professional Library.