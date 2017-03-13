Writing with quill pens

Quill pens were used to write and sign the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and many other historical documents, using iron gall ink.

Children can learn about writing with feather quills at a workshop on Saturday, March 18, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Museum Educator Lola Chen will talk about how ink was made, and show youngsters how to make a goose feather pen.

The next step is to use the quill pens with walnut shell ink, which is a bit harder than it looks; even scribbling a few words takes much dipping and writing. It is not surprising that by 1850 quill pens were being replaced by steel nibs.

The workshop includes a snack of mini cannoli, which the children will help prepare.

The workshop is suggested for ages 6 to 12. The cost for society members is $10 per child, maximum $25 per family; for non-members, $15 per child, maximum $35 per family.

Register at info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.