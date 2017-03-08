Wilton police log: DUI, marijuana charges

DUI

With a blood-alcohol level of three times the legal limit, a 58-year-old Wilton man was charged with driving under the influence, following too closely, and failure to carry an insurance card on Feb. 25 at 6:10 p.m. on Chestnut Hill Road near Westport Road.

David P. Jones, of 29 Grumman Avenue, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.2593, police said. The legal limit is 0.08. He was released on $260 bond with a court date of March 7.

Police received a report of a minor motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 53 and Route 33, and upon arrival, discovered Jones displaying signs of intoxication There were no injuries. Field sobriety testing was done.

Marijuana

A 21-year-old Waterbury man was charged with possession of 0.13 ounce of marijuana and a metal smoking pipe. He also had an active PRAWN warrant for violation of probation out of Danbury.

Police said Aaron Harris, of 153 Fern Street, Waterbury, was pulled over Feb. 26 at 10:36 a.m. on an automobile stop at Danbury Road near Catalpa Road. During the investigation, it was found he had an active warrant.

He was assessed a $20,000 bond, processed and sent to court on Feb. 27.

Evading responsibility

A 24-year-old Danbury woman was charged with avoiding responsibility and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana Feb. 25 at 10:39 a.m. on Danbury Road near Gaylord Drive South.

Police said Stefanie Ruopp, of 1 Fairview Avenue, Danbury, was driving in a car with heavy front-end damage. A report of the suspicious vehicle came in from Gaylor Drive South. Upon arrival, officers noticed marijuana in plain sight and private property damage at 5 Gaylord Drive South caused by the car. It was determined she left the scene of the accident and failed to report it.

She was released on a promise to appear in court March 9.