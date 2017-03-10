Planning commission readies for March 13 meeting

The Planning and Zoning Commission will at its meeting on March 13 conduct several public hearings.

One public hearing will be for Millstone Property Holdings, LLC, on whether to allow a riding stable on the farm property at 180 Millstone Road. The item was originally to have been heard in February, including at the meeting Feb. 27 at the town hall annex, but was postponed by request of the owner.

There will also be a public hearing on a proposed zone change for 578 and 586 Danbury Road. The request, put forth by Kevin O’Brien, seeks to change the zoning from one-acre residential (R-1A) to general business (GB).

A request submitted by David F. and Marylynn K. Clune will be the subject of a public hearing as well. The Clunes have requested a special permit to allow use of a cottage as an accessory dwelling unit at 50 Middlebrook Farm Road.

Also at the March 13 meeting, the commission is expected to vote on a resolution of approval for Staffordshire Properties LLC, 503 Danbury Road, to amend a site development plan for adaptive use to allow a second apartment in the principal building and the use of an accessory building for drop-off and pickup of dogs boarding at 499 Danbury Road.

The public hearing for the Staffordshire case was conducted Feb. 27 and no one spoke against the proposal.

The next meeting will also feature continuation of the discussion of whether to recommend an extension of the town sewer system to reach a 35-unit age-restricted housing development planned for 183 Ridgefield Road. Neighborhood opposition is intense. There will be no public comment on the topic.