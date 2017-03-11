Deputy fire chief wins award

Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Mark Amatrudo has been named Emergency Manager of the Year for 2016 by the Northeast States Emergency Consortium, known as the NESEC.

The eight-state consortium selects one person each year who has made outstanding contributions in emergency management.

Amatrudo has worked tirelessly with Wilton CERT (Community Emergency Response Team), Wilton public and private schools, and the Connecticut State Citizen Corps Advisory Board and in many other emergency management capacities over the past 10 years, said Chief Ronald Kanterman, who nominated Amatrudo for the award.

“His hard-charging, dedicated approach to the work of an emergency management director is admirable,” Kanterman said in his nominating paperwork. “He has gone to great lengths to train town officials, hold drills, ensure the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) is well equipped, and constantly and consistently leads the charge with both the town department heads and elected officials of the urgency and importance of the principles and practices of emergency management.”

Kanterman credited Amatrudo for:

Fully equipping the EOC so it’s emergency-ready.

Developing and delivering a comprehensive training program for town educators.

Tireless efforts assisting the town’s schools with their emergency plans.

Amatrudo also serves as the co-chair of the Statewide Citizens Corps Advisory Council. He helped develop the program handbook along with the staff of the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Amatrudo “has taken on managing the Wilton CERT and has done so with the same dedication that he’s displayed with his other work roles,” Kanterman said. “He gives them many hours on and off the clock in order to assist them with procurement of equipment, rules and regulations development, training and certification, and other activities. He is highly respected by the members of CERT and town officials for the work he has done and continues to do with the Wilton CERT. Through his efforts and the efforts of team leadership, the Wilton CERT has become the premier team in the state, setting the example for many.”

Amatrudo is also adjunct professor of fire science and emergency management for the Henry C. Lee College of Forensic Science, University of New Haven.