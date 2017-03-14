Breast health experts from Norwalk Hospital and CancerCare will speak at the Chocolate, Strawberries and Breast Health program on Wednesday, March 29, at 5 p.m. in the Norwalk City Hall Community Room. The program is free and open to men and women.

Speakers will discuss screening recommendations, how to navigate health barriers, myths and fears, how to maintain breast health and access services. Questions, answers and testimonials follow the presentations, and breast health advocates will be available to connect attendees with appropriate breast care services.

Attendees will also have an opportunity to win a $50 gift certificate for a massage, Reiki or other services offered by Norwalk Hospital’s Integrative Medicine Department, and other prize giveaways.

To register, call Zarek Mena at 203-852-2300.