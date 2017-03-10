Gardening with Farmer Jonathan

Gardeners are usually the optimistic sort, but sometimes results can be disappointing.

For those looking for a little professional advice, Ambler Farm’s Jonathan Kirschner is offering one-on-one half-hour sessions to discuss specific garden needs. Participants may bring photos, layouts, crop wish lists or anything else that may be useful during consultations.

Consultations must be scheduled in advance. The best times are Mondays through Fridays from 9 to 5. An alternate time may be arranged on a case-by-case basis. The cost: $35 per member, $40 per non-member.

Email jonathan@amblerfarm.org.