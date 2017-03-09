Walking the trails of Belknap Preserve

Conservation Commissioner Colleen O’Brien will lead a walk through the Belknap Preserve on Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m. All are welcome, including dogs on leash.

The preserve encompasses 37 acres of open woodlands purchased by the town in 1999. Formerly farmland, trails cross old fields and there is a network of stone walls believed to be built in the 1800s. In the southwest corner of the preserve, woodlands give way to a dramatic view of the Mayapple Brook valley and the Gregg Preserve.

From Wilton Center, take Route 7 north for 2.6 miles to Honey Hill Road on the right. Follow Honey Hill Road 0.7 miles to Wampum Hill Road. Turn right (south) and the entrance is 200 feet south on the right; the kiosk is visible from the road. Parking is along the street near the entrance.

Register at conservationevent@wiltonct.org and include the number of people planning to attend and a phone number where you can be reached if the event is canceled for any reason. This gathering is free and open to the public.