Addressing addictive behaviors in teens

Addictive behaviors can have dangerous and long-lasting consequences. For teens and pre-teens who are stressed at home or at school, or if they have mood, regulatory or learning challenges, addictive behaviors can easily get the better of them.

Liz Driscoll Jorgensen, a certified alcohol and drug counselor, will speak on How Much is Too Much? Media, Alcohol, Drugs and Other Addictive Behaviors on Tuesday, March 28, 7 to 9 p.m., at Wilton Library. She will discuss how to set and maintain reasonable and healthy limits to keep teens safe and balanced in a drug and alcohol- and technology-driven world.

Jorgensen, the director of Insight Counseling, LLC, in Ridgefield, has more than 28 years of experience with adolescent and adult psychotherapy and counseling. Her talk is sponsored by Wilton Youth Services, Wilton Youth Council and the library.

Register by emailing info@spednetwilton.org.