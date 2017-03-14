Team award

14Howard’s Team made the top 10 fundraising teams for the third year in a row for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society — Fairfield County Light The Night Walk that was held Oct. 29, 2016 in Stamford. The team, which is named for Wilton resident Howard Corsa, raised $2,775 to help find a cure for blood cancer. Team members, from left, are Tim Hansen, Joan Corsa, Sara Froehlich and Mark Froehlich. Middle row: Brenda (Corsa) Froehlich, Howard Corsa and Allison (Corsa) Hansen. Bottom row: Brian and Sophie Froehlich. — Allison Hansen Photography photo