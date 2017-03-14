Ambler Farm offers home garden workshop

Registration for Ambler Farm’s Home Garden and Crop Planning Workshop opened to non-members on Monday, March 6, space permitting. Registration has been open to members since Feb. 22.

The workshop will take place on Wednesday, March 22, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Farmer Jonathan Kirschner will walk participants through the steps he takes and how to adapt these processes to your own garden. Topics include: starting seedlings, timing, spacing, basic soil nutrition, home composting, and basic garden design. There will also be a walk to the Ambler Farm greenhouse and production garden to observe spring preparation first-hand.

The cost is $25 per member; $30 per non-member. Register here.