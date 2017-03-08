Wilton man charged with bribing town official

A Wilton man was arrested for bribery after allegedly offering a $1,000 cash bribe to an official of the Inland Wetland Commission, which is currently holding a bond for a corrective action permit on his property.

Ioannis Papakosmas, 42, of 130 Twin Oak Lane, was charged with bribery Feb. 28 at 11:20 a.m. He was given a court date of March 10 after being released on $1,000 bond.

The subject allegedly offered a bribe to remove the bond. The Inland Wetlands Commission would not comment on the specifics of the case.