DUI with minor in car

A Weston woman was charged with driving under the influence Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. on Sturges Ridge Road near Cedar Road after driving erratically. After causing a minor one-car accident, she was found under the influence of alcohol and driving with a juvenile.

Hilary Flora, of 203 Newtown Turnpike, Weston, was charged with driving under the influence and risk of injury to a child, which in this case was a relative. The state Department of Children and Families was notified. She had a blood alcohol level of 0.2769. The legal limit is 0.08.

She was released on $260 bond. Her court date was set for March 7.