New phone numbers at the Bulletin

The Wilton Bulletin has moved to a Google Voice telephone service and thus has new phone numbers. Readers and advertisers who call the general number — 203-894-3330 — will hear options to speak with the editorial, advertising, and circulation staffs.

Callers may also direct dial the following:

Editor Jeannette Ross — 203-442-4104;

Reporter Kendra Baker — 203-628-2666;

Reporter Tony Spinelli — 203-293-0318;

Sports Editor J.B. Cozens — 475-215-0097 this is JB’s Google Voice #;

Advertising Sales Rep Charles Howe — 203-966-9541;

Classified Advertising — 1-800-372-2790;

Circulation — 203-402-2347.