Understanding search engine optimization

By Wilton Bulletin on March 15, 2017 in Business, Lead News, Library News · 0 Comments

A free SCORE small business workshop will be conducted on Google search engine optimization (SEO) Wednesday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

The presenter is Bob Zukowski, who has been involved in marketing and strategic planning more than 26 years.

Among the things he will discuss are how keywords are connected to SEO enabling customers to find products and services and why keywords are important to website development and design. Participants may bring a laptop, tablet or iPhone and follow along on the web.

Register: http://conta.cc/2lwLIL0.

