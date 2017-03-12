Tauck Tours wins Platinum Award

Tauck, the Wilton-based leader in high-end guided tours and cruises, has been honored by the Business Council of Fairfield County with a Platinum Award as part of the group’s Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program. This is the seventh consecutive year Tauck has earned a Platinum Award, the program’s highest honor.

As part its Healthy Living employee wellness program, Tauck offers its workers comprehensive and affordable health insurance, annual, on-site health fairs, free healthy snacks and beverages, an on-site fitness center, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs, free health and wellness counseling, and numerous other company-supported efforts.

“Tauck is a 92-year-old family company, and our strong sense of ‘family’ extends to our dedicated team of passionate employees,” said Sharyn Cannon, senior vice president of Business & Human Resources. “Our people are Tauck’s most valuable asset, they make our guests’ travel dreams become a reality, and we are exceptionally proud to in turn support them with our Healthy Living wellness program.”

The Business Council of Fairfield County’s Healthy Workplace Employer Recognition Program was established to highlight the efforts of employers who value and encourage a healthy workforce, and who have implemented programs to promote a healthy workplace and assist their employees to live healthier lives.