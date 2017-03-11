Letter: Age-restricted proposal would benefit Wilton

To the Editors:

(The following letter to Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Joe Fiteni is printed here at the author’s request.)

We are writing to you to indicate our support of the proposed construction of the senior housing development consisting of 35 homes at 183 Ridgefield Road, which would be restricted to persons aged 55 and older.

We have been residents of Wilton for more than 20 years. Our children attended the Wilton school system and are grown and married; we are now empty nesters. At this point, when we downsize, there will be very few housing alternatives for us in Wilton.

We have enjoyed living in Wilton and would prefer to continue living here rather than moving to any one of five or six neighboring towns (i.e., Westport, Darien, Stamford, New Canaan, or Greenwich) that have beautiful and upscale senior housing developments. In addition to meeting the housing needs of Wiltonians age 55 and older, the proposed project would, according to Wilton’s first selectman, generate fiscal benefits to the town of approximately $700,000.

In view of the state’s fiscal crisis, which has negatively impacted school funding and aid to affluent towns such at Wilton, this is a significant benefit. For the reasons stated above, we hope the commission will approve of the proposed development.

Thank you for your consideration.

Richard S. Chargar

Spicewood Lane, March 6