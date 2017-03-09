Senior Center News: March 9

Adapting to physical changes

As all of us age, we encounter physical changes we must learn to accept. These may include reduced strength and stamina, loss of balance, diminished eyesight and hearing. This informative talk on Monday, March 27, at 2 in the senior center lounge, will cover how we can enjoy a safe and secure lifestyle using the many tools and techniques available to help us with our daily activities.

Helen Goldenberg has been an occupational therapist with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County for 30 years. Call the senior center at 203-834-6240 to reserve a place.

Conquer the clutter!

Are you moving to a smaller home and you need to get rid of a ton of accumulated possessions? Are your closets scary? Do you want to get things organized, but just don’t know where to begin? Kathy Engstrom will help you start bringing order to your chaos by teaching you how to attack your clutter, decide what is important and what can be discarded, and create systems that will help things function more smoothly and maintain order going forward.

The owner of A Fresh Eye, LLC, she is a former professional organizer who now specializes in home decorating, staging houses for resale, and move management. ”

The session will take place at the senior center from 10 to noon on April 4. Fee: $10. Registration: 203-834-6240.

Wellness fair

This spring renew your commitment to sound health and mark your calendar to attend RVNA’s 43rd Annual Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, April 1, from 10 to 2, at East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield.

Take advantage of free health screenings, such as cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, glaucoma and much more. In addition, the information booths are staffed by experts who stand ready to answer your health-related questions and distribute helpful information. Everything is free and no appointments are necessary. There is ample parking and easy access.

Coming events

Friday, March 10, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, March 13, 9:30, Coffee and Clay; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Nature’s Sketchbook; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge; 2, “Then and Now” Cookbook Meeting.

Tuesday, March 14, 9, Stay at Home Men’s Breakfast at Orem’s; 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, March 15, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Watercolors; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 12, Senior Luncheon at Ogden House followed by the Grandmas and Grandpas Entertainment; 1, Mah Jongg.

Thursday, March 16, 10, Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, St. Matthew’s Church Luncheon; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt.

In the event of inclement weather, call 203-834-6240 after 7 a.m. and listen to the recording for information regarding that day’s activities at the senior center. We do not follow the public school closings.