Wilton Bulletin

What’s behind Wikipedia

By Wilton Bulletin on March 9, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

Katherine Maher

Katherine Maher

Wilton native Katherine Maher, chief executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation, will speak about how a community of volunteers from around the globe built — and operates — one of the world’s most popular websites.esc

Her talk will take place Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., in the Darien Library Community Room, 1441 Post Road, Darien. It is co-sponsored by Person-to-Person, Volunteer Square, and the library.

Roughly a billion people visit Wikipedia every month, seeking knowledge in nearly 300 languages. The Wikimedia Foundation operates Wikipedia and Wikimedia’s other free knowledge projects and offers support to a global community of 80,000 volunteers and 100 affiliate organizations around the world.

Information: https://www.darienlibrary.org/event/992.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Neighbors take steps to amend zoning rules Next Post Not spring yet — winter weather advisory in effect, snow possible Thursday night, Friday morning
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress