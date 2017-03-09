What’s behind Wikipedia

Wilton native Katherine Maher, chief executive director of the Wikimedia Foundation, will speak about how a community of volunteers from around the globe built — and operates — one of the world’s most popular websites.esc

Her talk will take place Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., in the Darien Library Community Room, 1441 Post Road, Darien. It is co-sponsored by Person-to-Person, Volunteer Square, and the library.

Roughly a billion people visit Wikipedia every month, seeking knowledge in nearly 300 languages. The Wikimedia Foundation operates Wikipedia and Wikimedia’s other free knowledge projects and offers support to a global community of 80,000 volunteers and 100 affiliate organizations around the world.

Information: https://www.darienlibrary.org/event/992.