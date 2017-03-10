Wilton Bulletin

Wilton students awarded in state art competition

By Wilton Bulletin on March 10, 2017

Eleven students from Wilton were named winners in the 2017 Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards competition, sponsored by the Connecticut Art Education Association.

Four Wilton High School students received Gold Key awards:

  • Phoebe Anderson, mixed media.
  • Adrian DeSimone, digital art.
  • Aldyn Flavin, digital art.
  • Emma Keating, film and animation.

Kendall Lamantia received a Silver Key award for her digital art creation, and honorable mentions went to Alia O’Neil for ceramics and glass, and Isabella Segall for digital art.

From Middlebrook, Meredith Mobyed earned a Silver Key award for photography, and the following three students received honorable mentions in the following categories:

  • Macaire McNamara, drawing and illustration.
  • Nicole Zollino, comic art.
  • Jared Ullman, jewelry.

To learn more about the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards, visit caeaartawards.net.

