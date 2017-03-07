Obituary: John Peter Wren, 65

John Wren, a former Wilton resident, died on March 4, 2017 in Milford, Conn. He was 65.

He was the eldest son of Leo Paul and Dorothy, and brother of Lisa Morgana Wren and Peter C. Wren.

Born in New York City, Wren and his family moved to Wilton in 1957. A Wilton High School graduate, he was in the artistic profession, working for Charlton Comics and for Time Warner in DC Comics as an artistic editor.

Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Wilton.

Cody-White of Milford will have a page where friends may place their remembrances.

In lieu of flowers, his memory may be honored by a contribution in his name to WPKN Radio in Bridgeport, Conn.