Cross lead Y gymnasts at Meridan Qualifier

Gymnasts from the Wilton Y Gymnastics team competed at the Meriden Qualifier on Feb. 25. Amid tropical-like conditions in the gym, our girls rose to the occasion and showed what they’re made of.

Level 3

The first session of the competition saw all the Level 3 girls competing. Cailyn Cruickshank led the team with an impressive 9.75 on floor (fifth), 9.1 on beam, and 9.0 on vault and bars. Mckayla Iacoponi was right behind her with 9.45 on beam, 9.3 on vault, 9.05 on floor and tying with Cruickshank on bars with 9.0.

Elizabeth Fahey scored 9.5 on both vault and floor, and received a 9.1 on beam.

Kaelyn Talisse wowed the room with her floor routine to score a 9.8 (second), followed by a 9.4 on vault and 9.15 on beam. Ella Mancuso scored 9.25 on floor and vault, and 9.2 on bars.

Maddie Mosquera had a strong meet to score 9.7 on floor, 9.5 on beam, and 9.0 on vault. Isabella Silverstein scored a 9.45 on vault and 9.3 on floor.

Level 4

In the second session, Levels 4-7 competed together. Alyssa Smeriglio was cool as a cucumber and took first on beam with a 9.5, second on floor with 9.45, and placed second in the all-around.

Ella Arghirescu followed suit and scored 9.3 on beam for fifth, 9.05 on floor. Samantha Bauer placed fourth on floor with a 9.2, and Gemma Huck scored 9.2 on beam.

Level 5

Ava Walker was steady as a rock, placing first on beam with a 9.45. Donna Stepnowsky had it under control and scored 9.3 on vault and 9.15 on floor. Sofia Blessing returned to competition with fire in her eyes and scored 9.1 on floor and 9.0 on beam. Alyson Scheurkogel dazzled with her floor routine to place fifth with a 9.2.

Level 6

Peyton Gildersleeve scored 9.3 on vault and a 9.0 on floor, and Grace Chan received a 9.2 for her floor routine.

Level 7

Sarah Cross was unstoppable, winning the all-around title and taking first on both floor (9.9) and bars (9.3), second on beam (9.3), and third on vault (9.35).

Olivia Mannino’s effortless grace led to third place in the all-around, along with third for a beautiful beam routine (9.3), second on floor with 9.55, and 9.0 on vault.

Sarah Collias scored 9.45 on floor (fourth), 9.250 on vault (fifth), and placed fourth on beam and in the all-around.

Mia Karlehag was all power with her fourth-place vault (9.3) and 9.3 on floor. Emma Daugherty rounded out the competition to take third on floor (9.5) and scoring 9.15 on vault.