Skiing: Wilton boys eighth, girls ninth at state meet

The Wilton High School ski team competed in the state championships of the Connecticut Interscholastic Ski League last Thursday at Mount Southington, finishing a challenging first season in the Class L conference.

The Wilton girls placed ninth out of 11 teams overall, while the Wilton boys placed eighth out of 13 teams overall. First place was taken by the Fairfield girls and Fairfield Prep boys.

“Both our boys and girls teams had successful seasons and met or exceeded their goals, especially considering that they were moved into Class L this year,” said Bill Howard, the Wilton boys head coach. “Had Wilton remained in the Class S conference, both our girls and boys teams would have placed third in conference at states.”

The Wilton boys finished their regular season 20-5 overall and 10-4 within Class L. The Wilton girls finished 11-10 overall and 6-6 within Class L.

For the Wilton girls, Emily O’Brien led the way by finishing 22nd with a combined time (two runs) of 57.53. Julia Bonnist placed soon after in 28th (58.72).

Rounding out the team’s 10 were Hope Ullman (39th, 61.46), Anna Holt (43rd, 62.38), Megan Kaeyer (49th, 64.56), Emily Welch (51st, 64.73), Katie Reid (55th, 67.90), Chloe Elias (58th, 72.59), Grace Ullman (60th, 74.16), and Isabella Fox (37.13 for one run). The race had 106 skiers.

For the Wilton boys, Patrick Verrilli led the way by placing 22nd (53.56), followed closely by August Theoharides (25th, 53.82) and Griffin Klinga (28th, 54.32).

Completing the team’s 10 were Jackson Wehrli (33rd, 54.68), Michael Hueglin (34th, 54.74), Nathan Reznik (37th, 55.16), Dominick Polito (52nd, 57.56), Matt Arrix (60th, 59.72), Thomas Sullivan (61st, 59.98), and John Fortuna (62nd, 60.26). The race had 128 skiers.