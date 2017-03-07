Third-seeded Housatonic-Northwestern broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of second-period goals, and added an empty-net goal late in the game, to score a 4-1 win over the Wilton High boys hockey team in the first round of the Division III state playoffs on Monday night.

The game was played at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville.

The 14th-seeded Warriors finished the season at 4-17.

The Mountaineers (14-6-1) took a 1-0 lead with 8:03 left in the first period when Connor Toffey sent a puck from along the side boards that found its way inside the near post.

Wilton answered with 2:35 left in the period when John Fung scored from the slot with a wrist shot inside the left post, making it 1-1. Alex Biegen got the assist.

Finn Bambery put Housatonic-NW back on top with 9:25 left in the second period with a hard shot inside the post, and Brody Gaura made it 3-1 with 3:16 left in the period, taking a rebound behind the net for a wrap-around goal.

The Warriors pulled goalie Alex Sywak with under three minutes to play, and the Mountaineers made it 4-1 on an empty-net goal by Nick Mierzejewski with 1:34 left.

Sywak had a solid game in goal, turning away 34 of 38 shots, while Nick Swanson made 19 saves (on 20 shots) for Housatonic-NW.