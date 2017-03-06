Boucher: spend money on rest stops, not mileage tax

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) on March 6 joined with Sen. Len Suzio (R-18) in writing to the Connecticut Department of Transportation raising concerns about public safety and public health at Connecticut’s highway rest stops.

Boucher and Suzio, who serve respectively as co chair and vice chair of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, cited DOT’s recent announcement that there will no longer be any toilet facilities or portable toilets at highway rest areas in Danbury, Southington, Willington, Wallingford, Middletown and North Stonington.

They asked whether the $300,000 the agency intends to spend from the department’s reserves to study a potential Connecticut Mileage Tax could instead be put toward keeping rest stop toilet facilities open.

Suzio has an online petition to de-fund the state’s study of a mileage tax at: http://ctsenaterepublicans.com/2017/02/sign-the-petition-de-fund-the-ct-mileage-tax-study/#.WL2YdoKQxjo

