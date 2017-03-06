Medical building gets first tenant for future

In a deal that will create Fairfield County’s latest state-of-the-art medical facility, Avison Young, the commercial real estate services firm, has arranged a long-term 15,000-square-foot lease with the Western Connecticut Medical Group, Inc., an affiliate of the Western Connecticut Health Network, to serve as anchor tenant for the new Wilton Wellness Center under development at 249 Danbury Road.

Western Connecticut Medical Group will provide primary care services at the new location including internal medicine, family care, women’s services and urgent care, according to Avison Young.

An additional 35,000-plus-square-feet of medical space on the second and third floors at the new medical center is also being marketed. The building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

The current building, which will be demolished down to its steel, has been specially designed for medical use and will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation. Two leases for additional tenants are currently out for signature, and the brokers expect several more commitments in the second quarter.