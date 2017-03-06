Led by a pair of top-three finishes by Will Suchy, the Wilton High boys swim and dive team finished sixth at last Thursday’s FCIAC championships.

At Thursday’s FCIAC swim finals, held at Greenwich High School, the Warriors produced season-best times in all 10 events they swam in.

All the Wilton individual finalists had season-best times and improved their standings from trials two two earlier, while all three relays had their best times of the season.

Suchy has Wilton’s best finish, taking second in the 500-yard freestyle with a season-best 4:43.89 — an improvement of one place and more than seven seconds over trials.

He also placed third in the 200-yard freestyle, after taking third at trials. His time of 1:44.72 was another season best, and an improvement of nearly three seconds over trials.

The Warriors’ other finalist was Jack Lewis, who took third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 46.6, a season-best by nearly three seconds. He had placed fourth at trials with a time of 49.24.

Lewis also won the consolation finals in the 100-yard backstroke, with a time of 54.91. It was another season-best time, and nearly two seconds faster than at trials, when he had placed 11th.

Harrison McCool finished 10th in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events, moving up one spot in both from trials. In the 50 free, he had a season-best 22.84, after swimming a 23.0 at trials. He dropped his best time by 1.13 off his seed time coming into FCIACs.

McCool’s time of 49.51 in the 100 free was also a season-best, and an improvement of more than a second over his time at trials.

was 11th in both the 50 free (season-best 23.0) and 100 free (season-best 50.81),

The team’s other swimmer to make it back to Thursday was Gordon Steward, who finished ninth in the 200 freestyle. He turned in a season-best 1:48.14, a drop of more than two seconds over his time at trials, when he had finished 11th.

All three Wilton relay teams made finals.

The 400-yard freestyle relay of McCool, Gordon Steward, Lewis and Suchy finished fifth in a season-best time of 3:18.32 — a drop of about four and half seconds over trials.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the foursome of McCool, Jackson Dill, Gordon Steward and Suchy placed sixth in 1:32.11, a season-best and a drop of nearly two seconds over trials.

The team of Lewis, Kyle Wilson, James Steward and Dill was eighth in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:47.31, a drop of more than two seconds over trials and another season best.

In the FCIAC diving championships, held last Wednesday, James Steward finished 19th with 168.5 points.

Greenwich won the title with 430 points, followed by New Canaan (364.5), Staples (301), Ridgefield (292), Darien, (272.5), Wilton (156), Norwalk/McMahon (145), Westhill/Stamford (138), Fairfield co-op (41), and Trumbull (30).