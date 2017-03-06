Wilton travel basketball scoreboard: Feb. 24-26

Wilton Basketball Association travel teams had the following results in action from the weekend of Feb. 24-26:

Girls Travel

Sixth grade

Wilton 32, Stamford 31

The Wilton sixth grade girls Blue team showed true Warrior strength on Feb. 24, triumphing over Stamford, 32-31. Kelly Holmgren and Ava Fasano both scored eight points, while Emerson Patillo and Molly Snow each had four points and Mary Scally (also with four points) showed great character under pressure, scoring the winning basket with a buzzer beater.

Fairfield 16, Wilton 11

On Sunday, Wilton hosted Fairfield. Charlotte Casiraghi led the scoring with six points, with Sawyer Pendergast scoring another two points. Heather Plowright and Lucy Cory were solid on defense, with Kendall Scholz dominating the rebounds.

7th/8th grade

Wilton 36, Darien 21

In its final tune-up before the playoffs, the Wilton seventh and eighth grade girls team, sponsored by JoyRide, played its best half of basketball all season in the first half against Darien. The 36-21 victory saw yet another balanced offensive attack, with nine of the 11 players tallying baskets. Brooke Bohacs and Morgan Lebek led the way with six points apiece, while Kathleen Lamanna chipped in five points. Kathryn Cronin executed a textbook fast-break lay-up, and contributed several rebounds. The offensive highlight of the day was Allie Giller’s long distance 3-pointer. Mairead Kehoe played tenacious defense and attacked the basket all game. Returning from injuries, Jamie Leventhal played solid defense and Olivia Rossi sparked the offense with heads-up play and passing. Erin and Katie McMorris dominated the glass, while Caroline Harvey put the clamps on Darien’s leading scorer from the last time the teams met.

Boys Travel

Fourth grade

Wilton 16, Woodbury 4

The fourth grade Future Warriors, sponsored by Diamond Deli, were resurgent in their second round-robin game versus Woodbury last Saturday. After a game in which the boys were outhustled by Newtown, they re-energized and were able to defeat Woodbury 16-4. Cael Dexter (6 points, 4 rebounds) led all scorers, followed by Henry Soojian (4 points, 4 rebounds) and Matthew Garcia (4 points, 2 steals). Ryan Luchetta was a force on the glass all game, collecting five rebounds to go along with his two points, while Charlie Keller (3 rebounds, 2 steals) and Nathaniel Kalter (3 rebounds, 1 assist) shined on the defensive side and gave Woodbury problems all afternoon.

5th/6th grade

Wilton 56, Greenwich 34

The Wilton 56ers boys team dominated the strong Greenwich Flames by a margin of 22 points this past Saturday. The Warriors came out strong and continued to play with pure determination and team effort. Leading the way was Roth (13 points), Finn (12 points) and Brokaw (7 points). The strong offense and defense was led by Byrnes, Jones, Lent, Liston, Mitchell, Roesser, Tsai, Wall and Wiest.

7th/8th grade

The Wilton seventh and eighth grade boys team, sponsored by Abercrombie, Burns, McKiernan & Company, Inc., enjoyed a three game sweep over the weekend to finish the regular season with a 17-7 record. The team is riding high after two exciting one-point wins and has great momentum heading into this weekend’s FCBL post-season tournament.

Wilton 51, St. Mary’s 35

The first game of the weekend began in Ridgefield against a seasoned St. Mary’s squad. Blake Billmeyer’s Warriors came out strong with tremendous halfcourt pressure which resulted in turnovers leading to transition baskets. The offense produced a balanced scoring attack with Sam Strazza, John Stanley, and John McMahon combining for 30. Jermaine Vincent, Ben Wiener and Jimmy McKiernan contributed five points apiece and handled the offense, combining for nine assists. Davis Cote dominated the glass and was his usual presence with defensive pressure. The duo of Howie Long and Jack Lynch controlled the paint defensively and made it difficult for St Mary’s to do anything inside. Dylan Smith helped pace an all-around strong defensive effort which led to the win.

Wilton 41, St. Theresa’s 40

The Warriors traveled to Trumbull in the afternoon to face a St. Theresa’s squad that has been tough to beat over the past several years. The Warriors appeared to be sluggish in the first half, finishing the half trailing by nine. The second half was a much better overall effort and the Warriors clawed their way back into the game. Strong rebounding by Davis Cote (4 rebounds) and John Stanley (5 boards) and timely buckets by AJ Preisano and EJ Fasano in the fourth quarter positioned the Warriors for possession with 30 seconds remaining, trailing by one. Coach Billmeyer drew up a play which the Warrior ran to perfection, leading to a layup by Sam Strazza to seal a one-point road win. Strazza led the team with 14 points. Wiener paced the offense with five assists and McKiernan contributed four points, three assists and three boards.

Wilton 60, Danbury PAL 59

The final game of the weekend would be the toughest test for the Warriors as they hosted Danbury PAL. The Warriors were focused and energized from the opening tip. Jimmy McKiernan paced the early offense with five first-quarter assists, distributing the ball both inside and outside. He finished the game with three points, five rebounds and seven assists. The quick hands of aggressive defense of Jermaine Vincent (7 points, 3 steals, 3 rebounds) led to a fast-paced transition game, with Stanley, Cote, McMahon and Long attacking the glass to keep the larger Danbury team in check. Wiener finished with six points and five assists and helped Wilton’s motion offense find open shooters all game. Sam Strazza finished a spectacular weekend with 17 points to leading the scoring. AJ Preisano demonstrated his deft shooting touch with six big fourth-quarter points and EJ Fasano was terrific all game, finishing with seven points. Jack Lynch (2 points and 2 assists) manned the high post during a critical fourth-quarter run and Dylan Smith helped control the offensive tempo. In the end, the Warriors closed out the game in a wild finish and secured a 60-59 win over a tough Danbury team and gained much-needed momentum heading into the playoffs.

Seventh grade

The Wilton seventh grade boys team, sponsored by Servco Oil, played three nonleague games over the weekend posting a 1-2 record.

Wilton 51, St. Mary’s 45

The first game against St Mary’s of Ridgefield started slow, before a steal and finish by Zarius Eusebe (2 points) opened the scoring for Wilton. After falling behind early, both Craig Hyzy (14 points) and Matthew Giller (5 points) scored 3’s to take the lead. Dillon Mannix (2 points) played excellent defense and hit a jumper to close out the quarter. Parker Woodring (13 points) upped the tempo in the second period. Connor Cummings (6 points) was helped inside by Kevin Hyzy (4 points). Sean Wiseman made big contributions on the defensive end, keeping the ball on the perimeter. The versatility of Max Silva’s (5 points) helped spark a third-quarter run that built a 38-33 lead heading into the final quarter. After a furious back-and-forth final quarter, Wilton came out on top with a 51-45 victory.

New Haven 65, Wilton 60

In its second game, Wilton took on an unfamiliar yet extremely talented New Haven Heat team. Kevin Hyzy (11 points) got the scoring started, hitting two straight 3-pointers and spurring a 10-0 run which also saw contribution from Craig Hyzy (5 points) and Mannix (3 points) to finish out the first quarter with a 21-9 lead. In the second quarter, New Haven went on a 6-0 run before Wiseman (2 points) stopped the bleeding by nailing a jumper. Wilton center Cummings (6 points) had his hands full with the New Haven big men. Eusebe took a breakaway to the hoop, taking a hard foul. Silva (6 points) hit a three and Woodring (14 points) hit a floater to slow New Haven’s momentum,and Wilton ended the half up 32-29. New Haven outscored Wilton in the third quarter to built an eight-point lead. Wilton came out energized in the last quarter, led by a 3-pointer by Giller (3 points) followed by a putback by Max Andrews (10 points), allowing Wilton to pull within two points. The ending was fierce, but New Haven was able to convert its free throws to seal the 65-60 win.

Danbury PAL 69, Wilton 63

The third game, against Danbury PAL ended in a high energy, hard-fought 69-63 loss. Wilton started out strong with Giller (6 points) and Craig Hyzy (17 points) both connecting on threes, along with the rebounding of Andrews (16 points) and a nice drive-and-dish by Woodring (11 points) to Cummings (6 points), resulting in Wilton’s 15-12 first-quarter lead. Unfortunately, by the half, Danbury was on top, 34-30. Wilton did not give up and continued to show determination with a steal from Silva and kept the game within reach with further scoring from Kevin Hyzy (5 points) and Mannix (2 points) and assists from Eusebe. Though Wilton outscored Danbury in the fourth quarter, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

Eighth grade

The Wilton eighth grade boys travel team, sponsored by Tavern on 7, split a pair of games this past weekend. Wilton finished the regular season at 24-5 and is the number-two seed in the upcoming FCBL AA division tournament.

Madison 62, Wilton 56

On Saturday, the boys lost to Madison 62-56. The game was largely decided at the free-throw line, where Madison went 25-for-35. Michael Coffey (15 points, 7 rebounds) and Josh White (14 points, 2 treys) led the scoring. Hitting from downtown were Sean Sullivan (6 points, 2 treys), Owen Lillis (8 points, 1 trey) and Chase Autore (3 points). Matt Gulbin and Trevor Martines both scored five points and Matt Murphy had seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Wilton 69, Greenwich Flame 40

On Sunday, Wilton jumped out to a 25-5 first quarter lead in defeating the Greenwich Flame 69-40. All 10 players scored for Wilton, led by Martines (15 points), who went 5-for-5 from the field. Gulbin (12 points), Alex Cocoros (11 points, 3 treys), Coffey (10 points, 12 rebounds), Lillis (6 points, 2 treys), Mack Kepner (4 points, 5 rebounds), White (4 points), Sullivan (3 points), Autore (2 points) and Murphy (2 points) rounded out the balanced scoring attack.