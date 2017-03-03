Wilton real estate sales — Feb. 24-March 2

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 24 through March 2, 2017.

239 Millstone Road: Curtis R. Welling and Katharine H. Welling, to Riccardo Rinaldi, $1,685,000.

16 Old Huckleberry Road: lot 2, Leonard M. Pelletiere and Lynne C. Pelletiere, to Matthew D. Ferguson, $825,000.

140 Signal Hill Road: lot 13, Christopher W. Bertoni and Natalie A. Bertoni, to Geetesh Bhardwaj and Sonal Vats, $1,125,000.

320 Hurlbutt Street: Paul Torgerson and Lauren Torgerson, to Peter Gwynne, $951,600.

14 Indian Rock Place: Sanjeev Dham, to Sara Morabiro, $650,000.

218 Hurlbutt Street: Halina K. Hollyway, to Provident Funding Associates LP, $202,052.76.