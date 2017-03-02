Wilton Bulletin

High winds close roads in Wilton

By Wilton Bulletin on March 2, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

High winds are causing hazards throughout town, including downed tree branches and electrical wires on Wilton roads.

The Wilton Police Department reports that the following roads are closed as of 1:30 p.m. today:

  • Deer Run Road in front of house No. 85.
  • Warncke Road, just north of Catalpa Road.
  • Honey Hill road, in front of house No. 132 near Wampum Hill Road.
  • Skunk Lane, in front of house No. 130 (Eversource currently on scene).

As of 2 p.m., 81 Eversource customers were without power in Wilton.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Connecticut BBB offers vacation tips to prevent fraud and identity theft
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress