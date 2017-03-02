High winds close roads in Wilton

High winds are causing hazards throughout town, including downed tree branches and electrical wires on Wilton roads.
The Wilton Police Department reports that the following roads are closed as of 1:30 p.m. today:
- Deer Run Road in front of house No. 85.
- Warncke Road, just north of Catalpa Road.
- Honey Hill road, in front of house No. 132 near Wampum Hill Road.
- Skunk Lane, in front of house No. 130 (Eversource currently on scene).
As of 2 p.m., 81 Eversource customers were without power in Wilton.