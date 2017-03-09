Model Congress dominates at Harvard conference

The Wilton High School Model Congress proved itself yet again as a commanding force at the 2017 Harvard Model Congress Conference last month.

Wilton High School students joined more than 1,500 students from 77 schools across the country in Boston to compete in the four-day federal governmental simulation, from Feb. 23 to 26.

Students took on the personas of contemporary U.S. government leaders and worked from the early morning to late at night crafting policy solutions, delivering speeches and reaching compromises in order to pass their policies through committee sessions and full chambers.

After four days of debate, discussion and compromise, the Wilton Model Congress delegation was recognized for its performance in simulations ranging from the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives and Obama Presidential Cabinet to the U.S. Constitutional Convention of 1778, National Governors Association and U.S. Supreme Court.

At the end of the conference, eight Wilton students were recognized for their achievements.

The following Wilton students received Best Delegate Awards:

Cameron Berg, House Education and the Workforce Committee.

Randy Ramirez, Presidential Cabinet.

Alexander Rappaport, Constitutional Convention.

Michael Wallace, House Committee on Intelligence.

The following Wilton students received Honorable Mention Awards: