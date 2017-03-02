Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

Stenciled Oilcloth Workshop, Saturday, March 4, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 may make their own small floor mat of oilcloth and stencil a design. Includes a snack of pineapple upside down cake, which the children will help prepare. Members: $10, $25 maximum per family; non-members: $15, $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Maple Syrup Open House, Saturday, March 4, 1-2 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Tap a tree, take the maple syrup test, learn about methods of making syrup past and present, taste Ambler’s maple syrup over vanilla ice cream. Syrup for sale. Free.

(Not) Just for Kids Music Program, Saturday, March 4, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library. This session: Horns a Plenty! — Brass. Members of the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play, and answer questions. Everyone may hold and try to play an instrument. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Green Speaker Series, Sunday, March 5, 4-5 p.m., Wilton Library. Westport Electric Car Club member Scott Thompson will give an introduction to electric vehicles. Co-sponsored by the library and Wilton Go Green. Free; registration recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters, Monday, March 6, 1-2:30, Wilton Library. Weekly drop-in. Bring a project or borrow needles and yarn to try. No registration.

Author Talk, Monday, March 6, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Maggie Kneip will discuss her book, Now Everyone Will Know: The Perfect Husband, His Shattering Secret, My Rediscovered Life: A Memoir. Kneip kept the cause of her young husband’s death in the 1980s — AIDS — a secret for nearly 25 years. Psychologist Dr. Dale Atkins, who provided the afterword for the book, will appear with Kneip. Books available for sale. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Parent Information Series: Delay Your Gray, Tuesday, March 7, 10-11:30, Wilton Library. Liz Jorgensen will speak on the topic How to Keep Your Teenaer Safe and Yourself Sane. Free, registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

March Maker Madness: Ladies’ Night Out, Tuesday, March 7, 8-10 p.m., wilton Library. Create DIY projects by the fire while sipping wine and nibbling on appetizers. Projects are etching old-fashioned glasses, coasters, floral centerpieces. Cost: $30. Bring own flower clippers. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, March 8, noon-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is The Sellout by Paul Beatty. Bring lunch; beverages provided. Information: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, March 8, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device and learn how to download movies and music for free. Presented by Wilton Library. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Food as Medicine, Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m., Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road. Dr. Yufang Lin will discuss some of the most common triggers of illness and examine food as a therapeutic option to help the body heal and work better. Free. Register: 1-866-642-9355.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, March 9, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Continues on Thursdays through April 6. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Cursive Writing, Thursday, March 9, 4-5, Wilton Library. Children ages 9 and up will read, write, and create a craft with their cursive skills. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Focus ’17 Exhibition and Reception, Friday, March 10, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Reception for the Wilton Arts Council Focus ’17 Juried Photography Exhibition. Exhibition runs through March 30.

Papermaking Workshop for Kids, Saturday, March 11, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children 6 to 12 will learn how to make hand-made paper and discuss the history of paper. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Maple Syrup Open House, Saturday, March 11, 1-2 p.m., Ambler Farm, Hurlbutt Street. Tap a tree, take the maple syrup test, learn about methods of making syrup past and present, taste Ambler’s maple syrup over vanilla ice cream. Syrup for sale. Free.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, March 11, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Women He’s Undressed will be shown. This is the story of Hollywood costumer Orry-Kelly who designed for stars such as Marilyn Monroe, Bette Davis, Errol Flynn and others. Suggested donation of $5. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Acoustic Wilton Concert, Saturday, March 11, 8 p.m., Little Theather, Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Students and adults provide popular musical entertainment. Funds raised benefit Wilton Public Schools through Wilton Education Foundation. Tickets: $20 at wiltoneducationfoundation.org or at the door while supplies last.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, March 12, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. Emery Roth presents Finding Brass Valley, a Place that Has Almost Vanished, focusing on one’s place in society as defined by their work. Reception follows talk. Free, donations welcome. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Interfaith Clergy Panel Discussion, Monday, March 13, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. First of a three-part series on our role in the community from faith to citizenship. This session: How to practice spirituality and remain faithful in a secular world. Free, donations welcome. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Frenzy, Tuesday, March 14, 10-11:30 a.m., Wilton Library. Psychologist Susan Bauerfeld and college consultant Victoria Hirsch will walk offer tips, strategies and suggestions for making it through the college selection and application process. For parents of eighth to 12th graders. Registration strongly encouraged: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

HAM Radio for Teens, Tuesday, March 14, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Library. HAM or Amateur Radio brings people, electronics, and communication together. HAM radios may be used to talk across town or the world. Introductory session for grades 7-12. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, March 14, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Financial Modeling and Monetization for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, Thursday, March 16, 8-10 a.m., Wilton Library. Second in a three-part series aimed at people with variable income, who work for themselves or own their own businesses. Topics include standard models for budgeting and framing financial aspects of a business, alternative streams of revenue, finding investors, how to monetize projects. Final session is March 30. Free, registration highly recommended: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Silent Movie Night, Saturday, March 18, 7 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. Four films featuring Laurel & Hardy will be shown to live piano accompaniment. Tickets at the door. Information: 203-762-1900 or Cannon.Grange@yahoo.com.

Hot & Cool: Jazz at the Brubeck Room, Sunday, March 19, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. The Helen Sung Trio will perform. Reception follows the concert. Suggested donation: $10. Advance registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Interfaith Clergy Panel Discussion, Monday, March 20, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Second of a three-part series on our role in the community from faith to citizenship. This session: What does it mean to be an American? Free, donations welcome. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Seminar, Thursday, March 23, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Dr. Gerald Weiss leads The Poetry of Stoicism in Seneca’s Troades (Trojan Women). Continues on Thursdays through April 6. Covers the chaos, cruelty and dissolution of Homer’s world, the destruction of Troy and its aftermath. Poetry packet available at front desk. Free, registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.