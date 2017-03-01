Obituary: Peter Foley, 62

Peter Foley of Wilton, Conn., died at home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was 62 years old. Anyone who knew Peter understood they had met someone special. He was the kind of man who made friends for life. It seems too little to say Pete was witty, or fun, or warm. He was unexpectedly hysterical, loving, and kind, traits that never left him to the end.

His wife Marianne knew what a wonderful man he was the minute they met, deciding to marry him just three months after their first date. Over 38 years and three children later, it remains the best decision of her life. Along with Marianne, he is survived by his three daughters, Lauren, Kristen, and Samantha, of Wilton and Stamford, Conn. He taught them to leave the world a better place than they found it, to always find “the funny,” and to be sure to pay their bills on time

Peter received his BA from Fairfield University and his MBA from UConn. He worked for several years at Pitney Bowes and GE Capital. Three sisters survive him, Marianne Elwell of Plano, Texas; Kathleen Tubridy of River Edge, N.J.; and Christine Radeline of Bethany Beach, Del.

A wake will be held at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, on Friday, March 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia’s Church, 1184 Newfield Ave., Stamford, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 4. A private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

To send online condolences to the Foley family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com.