Adult prom benefits public schools

Interested in reliving prom night?

The Wilton Education Foundation is throwing a prom for grown-ups on Friday, March 24, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., at Rolling Hills Country Club, 333 Hurlbutt Street.

Prom dresses and tuxedos — retro or modern — will set the stage for dinner, dancing, a live auction and more.

The gala fund-raiser will benefit the Wilton Public Schools’ Library Learning Commons Initiative, a place where technology is incorporated into students’ everyday learning experiences. At Cider Mill, it is in the library’s former media center.

According to a statement by the foundation, to make the project a reality “involves not only a renovation of the physical space in each of Wilton’s four schools, but also a comprehensive transformation of the ‘virtual space,’ helping create, convert and organize the district’s digital collections, as well as requiring curriculum changes.”

Tickets are $175 per person, with premium ticket options that include additional benefits: http://www.events.org/cpage.aspx?e=104872.

