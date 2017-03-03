Wilton Bulletin

Looking at food as medicine

By Wilton Bulletin on March 3, 2017

Dr. Yufang Lin

A free talk on Food as Medicine will take place Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m., in the activity center at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA at 404 Danbury Road. It is presented by the Y and the WCHN (Western Connecticut Health Network) Healthy Living Partnership.

Featured speaker Dr. Yufang Lin will discuss some of the most common triggers of illness and examine food as a therapeutic option to help the body heal and work better. In addition, she will talk about what foods to choose, what foods to avoid, organic vs. conventional farming, and more.

Dr. Lin is an integrative medicine physician expert from the Western Connecticut Medical Group. She believes in the intrinsic healing power of the human body and that to treat disease, people need to look at the root cause.

To register for the seminar, call 1-866-642-9355.

